Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 23:55 Hits: 5

On March 17, Jon Favreau, a former Obama administration official well known for co-hosting the popular Pod Save America podcast, tweeted: “Joe Biden will run on the most progressive platform…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/how-to-make-joe-bidens-administration-the-most-progressive-in-history/