Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 03:00 Hits: 6

In a wide-ranging interview with DW, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged India and China to "de-escalate" their deadly border spat. He also said NATO would endure despite Trump's plan to trim US troop numbers in Germany.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-maas-urges-india-china-to-de-escalate-border-tensions/a-53852433?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf