Thursday, 18 June 2020

Election help from China, favors for dictators and thinking it would be "cool" to invade Venezuela: Former US national security adviser John Bolton has made explosive claims about his time working in the White House.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/john-bolton-book-trump-sought-reelection-help-from-china/a-53852500?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf