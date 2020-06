Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 09:20 Hits: 6

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday urged the European Union to reach an agreement on a recovery plan worth €750 billion ($843 billion) by the end of July to kickstart an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200618-merkel-urges-eu-to-agree-on-%E2%82%AC750-billion-covid-19-recovery-plan-by-end-of-july