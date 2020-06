Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 09:01 Hits: 8

Kazakhstan said on Thursday it would tighten coronavirus-related restrictions during the coming weekend and an aide said former President Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for COVID-19.

