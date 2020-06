Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 09:20 Hits: 9

Iran on Thursday condemned as inhumane a fresh round of U.S. sanctions against its regional ally Syria and said it would expand its trade ties with Damascus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-rejects-us-sanctions-on-syria--vows-to-boost-trade-with-ally-12848498