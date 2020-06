Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 09:35 Hits: 7

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii on Wednesday, the State Department said, amid a deep deterioration of relations between strategic rivals that are the world's two top economies.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/pompeo-yang-jiechi-us-china-meet-in-hawaii-12847352