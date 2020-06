Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 08:16 Hits: 0

Lax or non-existent regulation of animal markets is what started the COVID-19 crisis. If we don’t act on that lesson quickly, we may very soon have to learn it again.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/regulating-animal-markets-can-help-to-prevent-pandemics-by-muhammad-hamid-zaman-2020-06