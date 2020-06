Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 19:59 Hits: 0

The Moscow-backed leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has denied accusations that he was behind an alleged plot to kill a Georgian journalist.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/chechen-leader-kadyrov-denies-georgian-journalist-murder-plot/30676460.html