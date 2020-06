Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 07:33 Hits: 7

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev, who continues to control the Central Asian country after his sudden resignation last year, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakh-ex-president-nazarbaev-tests-positive-for-covid-19/30677253.html