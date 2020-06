Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 08:58 Hits: 9

Dozens of Azerbaijani citizens have been arrested in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan after hundreds of Azerbaijani men stuck near the Russian-Azerbaijani border clashed with local police.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/azerbaijanis-arrested-in-russia-daghestan-after-clashes-with-police-at-border/30677421.html