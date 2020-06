Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 00:55 Hits: 8

Republican Rep. Matt GaetzĀ is having a really bad day, and very publicly. First he actually offered an objection during a House session when Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) asked if any…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/watch-fireworks-erupt-when-matt-gaetz-loses-it-as-democratic-rep-richmond-addresses-racism/