Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 05:14 Hits: 6

Around 79.5 million people were displaced last year, more than ever before, the United Nations has revealed. And displaced people are finding it even harder to return to their home countries.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/refugee-numbers-hit-record-high-in-2019-un-report/a-53852677?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf