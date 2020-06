Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 06:00 Hits: 5

French police conduct discriminatory identity checks on black and Arab men, Human Rights Watch charged on Thursday, as angry protests over alleged racism in the security forces sweep across the country.

