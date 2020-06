Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 08:57 Hits: 7

KUALA LUMPUR: Actress and singer Nur Fazura Sharifuddin did not breach a contract with a beauty product company when she launched her own beauty product "Trudolly", the High Court ruled.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/18/high-court-rules-in-favour-of-actress-nur-fazura-in-cosmetic-lawsuit