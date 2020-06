Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 13:10 Hits: 1

The US was a tinderbox of racism, inequality, and broken politics well before Donald Trump entered the White House, but he lit the match and added fuel. Unless Americans vote him out in November, putting out the fires – and repairing the national and international damage – may well become impossible.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/trump-election-us-protests-by-shlomo-ben-ami-2020-06