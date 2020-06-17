Trump administration bungles COVID-19 relief funding, shuts out low-income, child health providers

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 23:30 Hits: 7

Many low-income health providers have been shut out relief funds for the coronavirus because of Trump administration ineptitude and confusing rules and systems. This is particularly true for providers who aren't on the front lines of the crisis but still provide critical care, including behavioral health centers, pediatricians, and children's hospitals, which all serve low-income communities. They say that the rules created in the latest round of funding by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) excludes them from even applying for the aid.

The rules and the qualifying criteria have been changing for providers without necessary guidance, which means providers didn't know that they would need to reapply after the process was switched up, and didn't know which patient revenue to report to set the baseline for their payments. Now in order to fix one problem of not enough Medicaid-reliant providers getting relief, HHS has created another problem by disqualifying providers who've received funds previously—even a tiny amount—from applying again. In early April, providers were notified they could apply for funds based on their Medicare revenue and then a few days later HHS changed that up, allowing providers to reapply based on their total patient revenue so that they would get more of the relief funds. But many providers weren't notified that they could reapply and get more funding.

Now there's another tranche of money specifically for providers caring for low-income patients that many will be shut out of because they got funding—even in minuscule amounts, a few hundred dollars in some cases—in that initial round. It's a mess. "Sadly, it means that they are disqualified," said Shawn Martin, executive vice president of the American Academy of Family Physicians. "This is a mistake […] in our opinion."

"The latest effort to distribute funds is deeply flawed," the chief executive for the National Council for Behavioral Health, Chuck Ingoglia, said in a statement. "Quite simply, behavioral health providers have been left behind." In a survey in April—relatively early on in the crisis and after that first round of funding was supposed to have gone out—nearly half of providers in that group said they had already laid off or furloughed employees, or were going to have to soon. These providers treat people with mental health and substance abuse problems, conditions that quarantine and the coronavirus have worsened because they are stress-related.

Children's hospitals report being in the same boat, even though they do rely largely on Medicaid and CHIP payments. Many weren't eligible in the initial round because the payments were based on Medicare revenue, which they don't get because they don't treat many Medicare patients. Now they don't qualify to apply for the new round of funding as safety net hospitals because they don't meet the criteria for uncompensated care. Medicaid and CHIP pay, but not very much. With fewer parents seeking noncoronavirus care for their kids, the hospitals have been earning even less. "This is an inadvertent oversight,” Mark Wietecha, president of the Children's Hospital Association, said. "I don't think anyone is against children […] but I do think we are going to have to find some way to get support to the kids' hospitals." The Association is asking the HHS for a special allotment of funds to keep children's hospitals operating.

Even the Trump administration is probably not "against children," and they probably didn't create this mess on purpose. Trump’s HHS just doesn't give enough of a damn about children—or any low-income person needing care—to make sure they did this right.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1953881