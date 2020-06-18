Megachurch pastor tries to rebrand 'white privilege' as 'white blessing' gifted from slavery

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 01:00 Hits: 7

Atlanta megachurch pastor Louie Giglio gave the obligatory apology Tuesday after attempting to repackage the phrase "white privilege" as a "white blessing" during a talk about race and religion. “We understand the curse that was slavery, white people do,” Giglio said Sunday during the conversation. “And we say that was bad. But we miss the blessing of slavery, that it actually built up the framework for the world that white people live in.”

Giglio, who presides over Passion City Church, provided a bit of context for his rebranding attempt, saying that "white privilege" is striking the wrong nerve and that because he was born in a segregated Southern city in 1958, he is “living in the blessing of the curse that happened generationally that allowed me to grow up in Atlanta.”

Pastor Louie Giglio, rapper Lecrae and Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy "had an honest conversation about race and the Church" on June 14. Here's an example of why words and their meanings matter. "White Privilege" vs. "White Blessings" pic.twitter.com/VkSP6RP0t1 June 16, 2020

The social media criticism was swift. "Giglio's slavery comments remind us that white evangelicals haven't changed as much in their supremacy, homophobia, or misogyny, as in their delivery," author John Pavlovitz tweeted. "They've gotten catchier music and better megaphones—but the song remains sadly the same.”

When Kanye said slavery was a choice, I didnÃ¢Â�Â�t think it could be topped. But @louiegiglio just looked Lecrae dead in the eyes and tried to explain to him that slavery was somehow a Ã¢Â�Â�blessing.Ã¢Â�Â� When yÃ¢Â�Â�all gone divest from yt evangelicalism once and for all?? June 16, 2020

#WhiteBlessing does not exist. Supremacy. This is the thing you ACTUALLY laud, @louiegiglio. Privilege. That's why your career as a professional Christian won't end here. Fragility. That's why your apology will be praised. Patriarchy. That's what got you your platform anyway. June 17, 2020

Goldie Taylor, editor-at-large of The Daily Beast, tweeted that slavery was far from a blessing: "It was the manifestation of evil. It did not spawn white privilege. It was born of it. This isn’t poor phrasing. It’s an damningly inadequate grasp of history,” she said.

Giglio, who tweeted video of himself apologizing Tuesday, said his “horrible choice of words” does not reflect his heart. “And I’m heartbroken about where we are as a nation, and one of the things I’m most heartbroken about is trying to help myself continue to learn and to help my white brothers and sisters understand that white privilege is real,” Giglio said.

He added that he doesn’t believe there is “any blessing in slavery.” He said he wants to help people understand that he and his “white brothers and sisters” sit “in large part where we are today because of centuries of gross injustice done to our Black brothers and sisters.” Giglio ended his apology with a request that viewers pray for him.

Although much of the social media condemnation spared Chick-fil-A chief executive Dan Cathy, who joined Giglio for the talk, a fellow guest—Grammy Award-winning rapper Lecrae Moore—did not come out unscathed. He could be seen nodding his head to Giglio’s words before later addressing him, and viewers, including Pro Football Hall of Fame awardee Shannon Sharpe, definitely took notice.

Hell no, you donÃ¢Â�Â�t let him finish that bulljive. CanÃ¢Â�Â�t have that out there. White privilege = blessing, but is was a curse for the slave. https://t.co/GJdPtYikMJ June 17, 2020

Lecrae is just the latest example of the type of black "leaders" that are put in spaces that they shouldn't be in that Malcolm X spoke on over 55 years ago He was put there because "they" knew he wouldn't be call them out for their "White Blessing"pic.twitter.com/3y5ECSbNjM June 16, 2020

What many of the viral clips of Giglio’s explanation left out, however, was Moore’s response and later explanation that Giglio’s comments made him “very uncomfortable.” He said during the filmed conversation that “we hate to use that term privilege or blessing, but even the idea that you have the ability to dismiss is a privilege."

"You have the ability to not think about it,” he added. “I cannot change my skin tone. I cannot live another day without recognizing my blackness." Moore said he is reminded of his blackness as soon as he drives to a Wyoming grocery store in order to look for products for his hair. “They’re not going to be there, and once again I’m reminded: ‘Oh I’m Black, and these products do not exist for me.’”

