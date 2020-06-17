The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

No Oversight of $1.5 Billion Electric Project Raises Alarm over Privatization of Puerto Rico's Power

As hurricane season begins, we look at moves to privatize Puerto Rico’s electric grid and a new investigation that reveals the island’s government failed to follow proper oversight or examine the environmental impact when it issued a $1.5 billion contract to a company for the first large power generation project since Hurricane Maria, that will continue its reliance on fossil fuels. Former Puerto Rico Chief of Staff Ingrid Vila Biaggi co-authored the report and calls it “an ill-conceived project full of fiscally irresponsible practices.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/17/puerto_rico_power_project_privatization

