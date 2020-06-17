The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Meet Jamaal Bowman, the Bronx Principal Challenging One of the Most Powerful Dems in Congress

In the Bronx, the second most economically unequal district in New York state, the insurgent primary campaign of former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman threatens to unseat 16-term Democratic congressmember and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel. Bowman supports defunding the police, Medicare for All and a Green New Deal. He has also gotten high-profile endorsements from Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and The New York Times editorial board. “I’ve worked in this district for the last 10 years as a middle school principal,” Bowman says. “Over that 10 years, I’ve developed thousands of amazing relationships with the children and the families of this community, and I’ve learned intimately the impact of poverty and bad policy on their lives each and every day.”

