Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 23:26 Hits: 7

On Tuesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced that the full U.S. House¬†will vote on granting statehood to Washington, D.C. on June 26. With a majority of House members¬†already in…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/history-in-the-making-democrats-move-to-approve-d-c-statehood-in-the-house/