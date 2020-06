Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 00:11 Hits: 7

Protests against systemic racism and police brutality in America continue to call for justice after the police murder of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd’s death catalyzed an uprising of…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/how-a-city-known-for-high-crime-and-racial-tensions-kept-its-protests-non-violent/