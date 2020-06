Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 00:37 Hits: 6

President Donald Trump is considering using the law to block the publication of his niece’s forthcoming tell-all book, the Daily Beast reported on Tuesday. The book, titled “Too Much and…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/trump-is-considering-siccing-his-lawyers-on-his-own-niece-over-explosive-book-report/