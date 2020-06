Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 20:27 Hits: 0

The Little Bugs soccer club welcomes both lesbian and straight women. But the club's founder worries that a new government declaration to help "protect children from LGBT ideology" signals growing homophobia.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/in-poland-an-inclusive-soccer-club-stands-up-to-homophobia/a-53835487?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf