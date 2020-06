Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 05:15 Hits: 4

The Chinese capital recorded 31 new cases Wednesday, as the worst resurgence of COVID-19 in the city since February continues. Many domestic flights in and out of Beijing have been canceled.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-in-beijing-lockdown-extended-citywide-as-outbreak-grows/a-53837402?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf