Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 05:19 Hits: 3

North Korea has said it will send troops to demilitarized areas on the South Korean border. The move comes a day after the North destroyed an inter-Korean liaison center in the same territory.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-to-restart-military-exercises-on-border-with-south/a-53837459?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf