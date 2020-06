Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 23:07 Hits: 3

The United States on Tuesday sued former national security adviser John Bolton, seeking to block him from publishing a book about his time in the White House that it said contained classified information and would compromise national security.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200616-us-sues-to-stop-former-trump-adviser-bolton-from-releasing-his-book