Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 02:50 Hits: 3

New Zealand on Wednesday said the defence force will now oversee the country's quarantine facilities and strengthen border requirements, after a slip up allowed two people with coronavirus to move around the country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200617-new-zealand-military-to-oversee-borders-after-new-covid-19-cases