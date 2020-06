Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 09:11 Hits: 3

India's official coronavirus death toll leapt by more than 2,000 on Wednesday as the hard-hit country struggles to contain a ballooning health crisis that has overwhelmed hospitals.

