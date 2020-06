Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 18:22 Hits: 0

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms vows to change police use-of-force policies and emphasize deescalation in training after Rayshard Brooks was killed by police this week. More police departments nationwide and Congress are introducing reform proposals.

