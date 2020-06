Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 20:31 Hits: 0

President Trump's executive order on policing includes financial incentives for departments to adopt better de-escalation techniques. Proposals for a national database to improve public oversight of police officer records has bipartisan support.

