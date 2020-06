Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 09:05 Hits: 3

With the United States abandoning one global commitment after another, Europe must develop its own strategy for managing China's geopolitical rise. The best approach will be to strike a balance – underpinned by realism – between engagement and competition.

