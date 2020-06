Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 09:55 Hits: 3

Whereas India emulated China, which contained COVID-19 rather quickly, and is paying a high economic price, Pakistan followed the lead of the US. Pakistan's economy was spared the worst, but the country now has the highest infection rate in South Asia.

