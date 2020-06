Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 01:09 Hits: 5

Mike Pence wants you to clap. Clap! Don’t stop clapping. Because if you stop clapping, the fairy tale that he and Donald Trump are telling about the COVID-19 pandemic is definitely going…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/mike-pence-is-outright-lying-and-denying-the-facts-to-pretend-covid-19-is-under-control/