Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 06:58 Hits: 4

The Athletics Integrity Unit has confirmed a provisional suspension for Christian Coleman. The US sprinter could now miss the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/christian-coleman-world-100m-champion-suspended-over-missed-drug-test/a-53838300?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf