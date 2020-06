Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 05:30 Hits: 4

A coronavirus contact tracing app being introduced in France may not be able to connect with others across the European Union because it stores datacentrally, EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200617-france-s-covid-19-tracing-app-hard-to-link-to-others-eu-official-says