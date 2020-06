Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 09:18 Hits: 5

NEW DELHI/BEIJING (Reuters) - The Indian army has said at least 20 of its soldiers were killed after hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops at a disputed border site on Monday night, in the deadliest clash between the two Asian giants in decades.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/17/explainer-why-are-chinese-and-indian-troops-fighting-in-a-remote-himalayan-valley