Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 08:50 Hits: 6

Chinese and Norwegian authorities have concluded that Norwegian salmon was likely not the source of the novel coronavirus that was found at cutting boards in a Beijing food market, the Norwegian fisheries and seafood minister said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/norwegian-salmon-was-not-source-of-covid-19-at-beijing-food-12844586