Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 08:27 Hits: 5

Buchtar Tabuni, one of the leading West Papua activists and part of 'Balikpapan Seven', sentenced to 11 months in jail.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/06/indonesian-court-announce-verdict-west-papua-treason-trial-200616234247673.html