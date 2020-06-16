Covid-19: Transmission fears spark bicycle frenzy in post-lockdown Paris

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 16:57 Hits: 4

While Paris has long yearned to become the world’s No. 1 biking capital, it wasn’t until the coronavirus prompted widespread fears of transmission on public transport that Parisians really started to pedal. Since France began to lift its lockdown measures on May 11, the number of cyclists has exploded – and both vendors and repair shops are struggling to keep up with demand.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200616-coronavirus-fears-spark-bicycle-frenzy-in-post-lockdown-paris