Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 17:24 Hits: 4

Following weeks of national protests since the death of George Floyd, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on policing Tuesday that would encourage better police practices and establish a database to keep track of officers with a history of excessive use-of-force complaints.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200616-trump-signs-executive-order-on-police-reform