WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes an extension of an arms embargo on Iran, currently due to expire in October under a 2015 nuclear deal, should be done so indefinitely without a fixed date, a top U.S. official overseeing diplomacy with Tehran said on Tuesday.

