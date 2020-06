Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 14:20 Hits: 0

Ensuring that the continent’s small and medium-size enterprises have access to the capital and expertise they need is critical to combating COVID-19 effectively. African-owned solutions that are adapted to local conditions and create valuable employment opportunities may be the key to mitigating the pandemic’s economic impact.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-opportunity-to-promote-and-support-startups-by-assia-sidibe-2020-06