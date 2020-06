Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 14:37 Hits: 1

As Argentina faces yet another standoff with its creditors, economists and policymakers should acknowledge that no one, including the IMF, has a compelling strategy to generate sustainable economic growth and prosperity. What Latin America needs is policies designed to improve people's lives, not prove some grand theory.

