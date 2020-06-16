Voter turnout in Georgia primary shows Democrats are fired up

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 18:30 Hits: 6

Democrats set a record in Georgia last week, with the most Democratic votes ever tallied in the state’s primary. Votes are still being counted, but the previous record of 1,060,851, set in 2008, has been beaten.

That record comes despite the widespread problems people voting in person encountered, with long lines in some places as the state implemented a complicated new voting system and as the usual results of Georgia’s war on voters played out. The new Democratic record was also set without a seriously contested presidential primary contest, as was the case in 2008. Voters are fired up for Senate races, too.

The major statewide race for Democrats was the Senate primary, which Jon Ossoff won outright without a runoff. Republican turnout was lower in part because there was no such big contested statewide race, with Sen. David Perdue not facing primary opposition.

The problems with voting are a warning flag for November, though. The number of people voting absentee soared, but many didn’t get the absentee ballots they requested, and for in-person voting there were all those lines, with many people waiting for hours to vote, during a pandemic that makes standing in line potentially dangerous.

“Our responsibility is to build on that, to not take it for granted, and to ensure that every voter— regardless of party—can participate in November elections,” former gubernatorial candidate and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams said of the high turnout.

