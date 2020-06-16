The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Supreme Court Bars Workplace Discrimination Against LGBTQ People; Ruling May Be Transformative

Category: World Hits: 5

Seg1 scotus lgbtq ruling 2

In a historic 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, forbidding workplace discrimination on the basis of sex, applies to gay and transgender people. The decision comes just days after the Trump administration reversed health protections for transgender people under the Affordable Care Act. “This truly is a historic ruling,” says Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice with the ACLU’s LGBT & HIV Project. “This is going to have a transformative effect on federal civil rights laws in the context of housing, education and healthcare, as well as credit.” We also speak with journalist Imara Jones, creator of TransLash.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/16/scotus_lgbtq_workplace_discrimination

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version