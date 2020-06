Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 14:11 Hits: 6

A Russian citizen who was arrested in Tbilisi last week planned to kill a Georgian journalist who used vulgar words to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin in a broadcast last year.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-citizen-detained-in-tbilisi-planned-to-kill-georgian-journalist-over-putin-comments/30674046.html