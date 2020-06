Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 14:48 Hits: 5

Russian journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva, who is charged with "justifying terrorism" for publishing an online commentary that linked a suicide bombing with the country’s political climate, has refused to accept guilt as her trial in the northwestern city of Pskov resumed on June 16.

