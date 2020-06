Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 14:52 Hits: 5

When it came to social distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was nowhere near as thorough or comprehensive as other governors — for example, New…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/floridians-believe-that-gov-desantis-is-shooting-himself-in-the-foot-on-covid-19-and-deeply-regret-listening-to-him/