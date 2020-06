Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 15:25 Hits: 4

Anti-LGBTQ activist Franklin Graham is furious over Monday’s Supreme Court ruling that finds Title Vii of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination, and says America was founded on his right…

